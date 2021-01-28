See All the Stars at the Virtual 2021 Sundance Film Festival

Watch : Dermot Mulroney Cooked for Julia Roberts

Like many celebrity events over the past year, the 2021 Sundance Film Festival has gone virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, this has not stopped actors and actresses who star in the movies that are premiering from taking part in the annual celebration, which is typically held in Park City, Utah. The festival kicked off on Thursday, Jan. 28 and participating stars posed for special Sundance Festival portraits to help promote their new projects.

Harry Potter and Star Trek: Discovery alum Jason Isaacs was among them, promoting the film Mass, which centers around parents of two teenagers who were involved in a school shooting. The movie also stars The Handmaid's Tale's Ann Dowd and Goonies and Raising Hope alum Martha Plimpton.

Other actors who posed for photos included Dermot Mulroney of My Best Friend's Wedding and Shameless fame and Scream: The TV Series alum Carlson Young, who are promoting her new film The Blazing World, her big screen directorial debut.