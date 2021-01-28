WATCH NOW

Khloe Kardashian Wants Baby No. 2 in KUWTK Final Season Teaser
Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Turn Up the Heat With Cheeky Bikini Photos

Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of herself sitting poolside with Kendall Jenner. Scroll on to keep up with all of her bikini pics.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 28, 2021 8:43 PMTags
Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are enjoying some fun in the sun.

On Jan. 28, the Poosh founder posted a cheeky snapshot of the sisters sitting poolside in their bikinis. Kourtney sported a cool blue swimsuit while Kendall donned a sizzling red number. In another picture, the famous family members nibbled on a fruit bowl consisting of strawberries, blueberries, grapes and pineapple.

The photos were posted on the same day a trailer for the 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was released. And while the sneak peek gave viewers a trip down memory lane by showing iconic moments from the show, it also left followers wondering about the future. 

One scene, for example, showed Khloe Kardashian telling Tristan Thompson, "I just feel like it's now time to have another kid." Another showed Kim Kardashian saying she saw Kourtney, who has recently been romantically linked to Travis Barker, and Scott Disick sleeping on the couch.

"They're definitely made for each other," Kendall said about the co-parents. "Like, they're supposed to be together."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Last Day Filming

Fans will have to wait until March 18 for the season premiere.

Bur for now, they can keep up with all of Kourtney's bikini pics by scrolling below.

Instagram
Wild Side

Kourtney and Khloe rock animal print bikinis during Kim's 40th birthday getaway in the tropics.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

Kourtney kicks back during Kim's island vacation in October 2020.

Instagram
Summer Sisters

Kourtney declared, "picture me I picture you."

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

Kourtney and Addison caught some rays in this Instagram photo from August 2020.

Instagram
Catching Shade

"living dream," Addison wrote alongside this image.

Instagram
Lakeside Lounging

"too hip to take a dip," Kourtney shared while lounging lakeside in September 2020.

Instagram
Good Morning Indeed

"Good morning," Kourt wrote on Instagram with this sizzling shot in May 2020.

Katie Levine for Poosh
Hello Yellow

While hosting a "Poolside with Poosh" party, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported an Onia swimsuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Bikini B-Day

Kourtney helped celebrate her BFF Stephanie's birthday over the weekend! The two posed for a photo in matching bikinis and appeared to be having a fabulous time.  

Instagram
Ciao

Kourt and her kids take in the sights near the Il Cristo degli Abissi statue in Northern Italy.

Instagram
Bella

It's summertime in Sardinia! "ciao," the jet-setting mom of three wrote on Instagram.  

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Glowing

Kourtney is living her best life on this boat off the Italian coast!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Peaches/Beaches

Just Kourtney and Stephanie Ann Shepherd being fabulous (again) in the Turks and Caicos.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Golden Hour

Longtime friend Larsa Pippen joins Kourtney for another flawless bikini snapshot from their island vacation. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Lounging Around

Kourtney stuns in a pink string bikini on the beach with her pal Stephanie.  

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kourt & Khlo Take Turks & Caicos

The gals recreate their Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami poster 10 years later during a trip to the Turks and Caicos. "They're Sisters Not Saints," Kourtney captioned the photo on her IG. 

Instagram
Birthday Girl

Kourtney enjoys an early 40th birthday with a trip to Finland with her fam.

Instagram
Mexico Dreamin'

"Little Cabo would be nice," Kourt posted in February 2019.

E!
Romantic Getaway

Kourtney enjoys a romantic Mexican getaway with boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Look at that booty!

E!
Views

"it's the simple things," Kourtney captioned this scenic pic.

E!
Bootylicious

The mother of three shows off her insane bikini body while lounging in Mexico. "guac is extra"

INFphoto.com
Sizzling in South Beach

Kourtney emerges from the Miami ocean looking like a glistening goddess.

Twitter
Independent Lady

Courtney celebrates Fourth of July 2016 with friends in Miami.

Swimsuit Selfie

Kourtney stops to snap a pic of her bangin' body in a two piece.

Pichichi / Splash News
One-Piece Wonder

Kourtney even makes conservative one-pieces look va va voom.

Instagram
Stunning Selfie

Kourtney shared this photo with the caption, "Selfie camera view."

Instagram
Close Up!

Kourtney posted this sexy photo and captioned it, "Sunday funday!"

Instagram
Sexy Squad

Kourtney posted this photo to celebrate Malika and Khadijah Haqq's birthday. She captioned the pic, "Happy Happy Birthday to my favorite twins and members of our girl group!"

Instagram
Bikini Beauty

We're in love with Kourtney's bikini!

Twitter
"Troop Beverly Hills"

Kourtney shared this cute photo with the caption, "Troop Beverly Hills."

View More Photos From Kourtney Kardashian's Hottest Bikini Photos
Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Thursday, Mar. 18 at 8 p.m., only on E!

