Give the Gift of Disney Magic for Valentine's Day!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Valentine's Day is around the corner!
If you're stumped on what to get your special someone, may we suggest some Disney-inspired gifts! Even though you can't surprise your loved ones with a date night at most Disney parks for V-Day, you can still bring the magic of the parks home. From Mickey Mouse waffle makers and BaubleBar Disney earrings to Star Wars relationship books and cute sweatshirts, we've rounded up 13 gifts that Disney fans will absolutely love.
See below for our complete Disney Valentine's Day Gift Guide!
Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker
Breakfast never looked so cute! Surprise your Valentine with breakfast in bed and indulge in Mickey-shaped waffles.
Funko Pop! Star Wars: Valentines - Trooper with Heart
We're obsessed with these adorable Valentine's Day Funko Pop! figurines! This one is great for the Star Wars fan in your life.
Be Mine Earrings
These earrings are so cute! The Be Mine earrings are the perfect gift for the woman in your life who loves Disney and sparkles.
Star Wars™ Death Star™ Love Explosion Bouquet
Even though we love receiving a gorgeous flower arrangement, they don't last. Lovepop solved this problem by offering their Love Explosion Bouquet that will last all year-long.
Mickey Mouse Icon ''True Love'' Bangle by Alex and Ani
You can never have too many Alex and Ani bracelets! This one features a rose gold finish and "true love" charm.
Disney Main Street Popcorn Company Mickey Mouse Caramel Popcorn 8 oz
Missing date night at the parks? Have this iconic Main Street treat delivered to you so you can literally get a taste of the parks.
The Child ''Cutest in the Galaxy'' Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
You're the cutest in the galaxy! Gift this comfy sweatshirt to your fellow Baby Yoda enthusiast.
The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook
Idea: Whip some Disney park cuisine for Valentine's Day dinner! Choose from dozens of appetizers, main courses and treats.
Star Wars I Love You. I Know.: Lessons in Love and Friendship
Relationships are complex whatever galaxy you're in! This book features relationship advice and tips from your favorite Star Wars characters like Han, Leia, Rey and Kylo Ren.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Love Mug
With a heart-shaped handle, this adorable mug will make every cup of coffee or tea taste even sweeter!
Pie-Eyed Minnie and Mickey Mouse Figure
This keepsake figurine makes for one meaningful gift! Mickey and Minnie Mouse are the definition of couples goals so why not have their love be on display in your home.
Amore Earrings
Who wouldn't want to wear these Daisy and Donald Duck earrings! Plus, they will add the perfect amount of sparkle to your Valentine's Day outfit.
