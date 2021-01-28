Priyanka Chopra Recalls "Freaking Out" Over Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra is dropping hints about her upcoming memoir.
On Thursday, Jan. 28, the We Can Be Heroes star took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes story about a near fashion disaster from the Cannes Film Festival 2019.
"I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside," she wrote in the caption. "The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute car ride!"
She ended the caption with a teaser, writing, "Find out more BTS stories like this from the Met Gala, Miss World and more in my memoir #Unfinished! Available for pre-sale now in the link in my bio."
In anticipation of her upcoming book, Unfinished: A Memoir, which is slated to release Feb. 9, Priyanka is letting fans in on her private life with husband Nick Jonas, their thoughts on having children and so much more.
In an interview with Marie Claire earlier this week, the Quantico actress expressed her feelings on reading about herself and her husband of two years in the news.
"I am just like everyone else," she explained. "In the morning when I'm driving to work or I'm having my coffee, I'm flipping through Twitter, Instagram, the news, and when my name pops up, I'm like, ‘Alright, what are people saying? How are we feeling?' I just don't react to it or let it affect my mental well-being."
So how is the book-writing process going for the star? Priyanka shared, "I call it the in-between-interviews book. I've been in so many interviews in my life, but nobody knows what happened in between them. I'm not someone who shares my vulnerabilities, my fears. And somehow in the process of writing this book—because it was so cathartic—I happened to go to those places."