Hailey Bieber Is Justin’s Muse in Intimate Music Video for “Anyone”

Justin Bieber may have a song called "Lonely," but he certainly isn't. His wife Hailey Bieber is the star of his "On the Road" music video for "Anyone," which shows the couple trekking through the desert and enjoying some R&R time, all while looking very much in love.
This is Justin's second video for the song. His first video for "Anyone," which was released in December of last year, stars Justin as a championship boxer and Zoey Deutch as his supportive girlfriend.
It's no surprise that the "Sorry" artist would make a music video that's all about gushing over his wife of two years. Justin often talks about how Hailey, who he started dating again in 2018 after a previous on-again, off-again romance, brought so much joy to his life.
On Christmas last year, Justin wrote a sweet Instagram caption about how much he adores Hailey on a photo of them hanging out on the beach in their pajamas.
"What a way to spend Christmas night with the absolute love of my whole existence," the 26 year old wrote. "Obsessed with you so much it actually hurts lol."
In November, he wrote an even more gushing post about his love, writing on Instagram for Hailey's birthday, "My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can't believe you are mine forever."
Clearly, if there's anyone for Justin, it's Hailey. Watch their sweet video above.