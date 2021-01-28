Hailey Bieber Is Justin’s Muse in Intimate Music Video for “Anyone”

Watch : Justin Bieber's "Lonely" Rise: VidBits

Justin Bieber may have a song called "Lonely," but he certainly isn't. His wife Hailey Bieber is the star of his "On the Road" music video for "Anyone," which shows the couple trekking through the desert and enjoying some R&R time, all while looking very much in love.

This is Justin's second video for the song. His first video for "Anyone," which was released in December of last year, stars Justin as a championship boxer and Zoey Deutch as his supportive girlfriend.

It's no surprise that the "Sorry" artist would make a music video that's all about gushing over his wife of two years. Justin often talks about how Hailey, who he started dating again in 2018 after a previous on-again, off-again romance, brought so much joy to his life.

On Christmas last year, Justin wrote a sweet Instagram caption about how much he adores Hailey on a photo of them hanging out on the beach in their pajamas.