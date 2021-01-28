Wendy Williams Says "Old, Mean Prune" Anna Wintour Once Snubbed Her at a Party

Watch : Wendy Williams Recalls Anna Wintour Snubbing Her at a Party

Wendy Williams has never been one to mince words, but she truly did not hold back during her exclusive conversation with E! News' Justin Sylvester.

At one point in the interview, which aired on Thursday, Jan. 28's Daily Pop, The Wendy Williams Show host called out Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour for allegedly snubbing her at a party. The name drop came after Justin inquired about any celebrities Wendy's tried to avoid out of fear that they'd "swing" on her, and while she said that's never been a concern of hers, there are celebrities "nervous about me coming into parties."

This, according to Wendy, includes the famed Vogue editor "just because I talk about her and her bangs."

"I love her hairstyle, but she'll never get that," Wendy explained. "I don't like having to do proper fashion. So what, because Vogue says this is in, that everybody has to wear it?"

The talk show host continued, "Give us a break, Anna Wintour, behind your glasses. You think you're so cool. You think you're so Hollywood. You know what she looks like? She looks like a shriveled up old, mean prune. Who is probably not happy in her real life."