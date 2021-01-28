Gigi Hadid Rocks a Crop Top as She Gets Back to Her "9-5" After Giving Birth

Gigi Hadid is a new mama back on her work grind.
Four months after giving birth to her baby girl, Khai, the 25-year-old supermodel is back in the swing of "workin 9-5," as she proclaimed in an Instagram post on Thursday, Jan. 28. In the selfies Hadid shared, she posed in a Jacquemus collared cropped shirt that bared her stomach as her wavy hair hung down to her navel.
Given her caption, famous friends and fans commented with lyrics to Dolly Parton's famed "9 to 5" along with praise for the new parent. "Khai's mom," one comment read. Another complimented, "You look amazing."
Over on her Instagram Story, Hadid told fans it's the "first @maybelline day of the year," suggesting she's doing promotion for the brand. The runway star became a face of Maybelline in 2015.
It was just over a year ago that the first-time mom was on the runway at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris for Jacquemus—and unknowingly pregnant.
As Hadid recently revealed, it was not until the day before the Tom Ford show, which took place in early February 2020, that she found out she was expecting with boyfriend Zayn Malik. "I was so nauseous backstage," she recalled, "but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show bless."
While Hadid has been notably private about her newborn, she has shared glimpses into life with her daughter on social media, including the little one's first snowfall.
So, how's motherhood treating her so far? As she said on Instagram in November, "A whole new kind of busy & tired." But, as she wrote to Malik on his 28th birthday, "Thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever."