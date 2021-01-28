Jimmy Fallon Shares the Ultimate Throwback Photo Featuring His Mullet Haircut

A real-life blast from the past!
On Thursday, Jan. 28, late-night host Jimmy Fallon shared a rare photo from his childhood on Instagram.
In the snapshot, a teenaged Jimmy can be seen holding a microphone and smiling. He wrote in the caption, "When I was 15, my best friends were stand up, a jukebox... and apparently a pizza delivery guy. Not much has changed."
Except for—as Andy Cohen pointed out in the comments—his mullet! The Bravo host wasn't the only one to notice Jimmy's do, Instagram users were also fascinated with the star's shaggy mullet.
One fan wrote, "When are you bringing that haircut back?" While another social media user added, "Nice hair flip in the back there, Jimmy."
The sweet post comes just days after Jimmy shared another heartwarming moment on his show.
To thank MSNBC's Steve Kornacki for his coverage of the presidential election through to the 2021 inauguration, Jimmy snuck into his messy, chaotic office and deep-cleaned every inch of it.
"These gloves aren't even for COVID, just this office," the television host said in a clip from The Tonight Show as he began picking up and moving things around. "Look at all these ties. Who has pre-tied ties?" He later found more ties, along with an assortment of clothing lying about the room.
Once all the cleaning, and jokes, were done, the office was spotless with everything in its place. "You're welcome, Steve," he said as he carries out the garbage. "Take a break. You've earned it."
Steve later walked into his office and was visibly shocked by its transformation. He then read a note that was left on his desk.
"'Dear Steve, I thought 2020 was a dumpster fire. But then I saw your office. Just wanted to let you know how much we appreciate you," he read. "Here's to more fun in 2021. Jimmy Fallon, the Marie Kondo of late night. P.S. Learn how to tie your ties."