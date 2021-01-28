Andy Cohen Just Hinted at a "Reboot" of The Real Housewives of Orange County

Is it time to shake things up in the O.C.?
Following last night's conclusion of The Real Housewives of Orange County's season 15 reunion, Andy Cohen hinted at a possible cast shakeup during a Twitter exchange on Thursday, Jan. 28.
After journalist and Housewives superfan Evan Ross Katz tweeted, "It's time to cancel RHOC," The View's Meghan McCain agreed with a simple, "Yes."
That's when Andy chimed in, replying to both, "I think you mean reBOOT," with an emphasis on possibly giving some of the stars the boot.
The threesome's exchange didn't stop there though as McCain added, "I have thoughts.... also since I have both of your attention and currently live in the beltway - please Reboot DC housewives PLEASE!"
"I loved RHDC," Cohen replied.
As for Orange County, which currently stars Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, season 15 has been a contentious one with many of the show's stars butting heads with Braunwyn, who has been on a journey of sobriety and personal growth all season (she also recently came out as a lesbian).
During the two part reunion, Kelly accused Braunwyn of being a "fake alcoholic" and a "liar." Kelly also told E! News recently that none of the Housewives have a relationship with Braunwyn since the explosive reunion.
"No, I haven't spoken to her at all. No one has," Kelly revealed exclusively. "She's completely alienated herself from the group. She doesn't want to have anything to do with any of us, but then she'll go hang out with Salt Lake City girls. It's so beyond me. It's an ensemble cast, we've got relationships and she's completely alienated herself."
Braunwyn also told Bustle this week she doesn't plan to return to RHOC next season if the cast remains the same.
"My castmates talk at me, they talk about me, but they never talk to me," she said. "I take accountability for everything I have done. I've admitted to some really hard things. But now knowing the truth and what people are saying, I give up. I am waving the white flag. I can't keep doing this."
