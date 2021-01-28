Andy Cohen Just Hinted at a "Reboot" of The Real Housewives of Orange County

Watch : "RHOC's" Braunwyn Accused of Offering Shannon's Daughter Drugs

Is it time to shake things up in the O.C.?

Following last night's conclusion of The Real Housewives of Orange County's season 15 reunion, Andy Cohen hinted at a possible cast shakeup during a Twitter exchange on Thursday, Jan. 28.

After journalist and Housewives superfan Evan Ross Katz tweeted, "It's time to cancel RHOC," The View's Meghan McCain agreed with a simple, "Yes."

That's when Andy chimed in, replying to both, "I think you mean reBOOT," with an emphasis on possibly giving some of the stars the boot.

The threesome's exchange didn't stop there though as McCain added, "I have thoughts.... also since I have both of your attention and currently live in the beltway - please Reboot DC housewives PLEASE!"

"I loved RHDC," Cohen replied.

As for Orange County, which currently stars Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, season 15 has been a contentious one with many of the show's stars butting heads with Braunwyn, who has been on a journey of sobriety and personal growth all season (she also recently came out as a lesbian).