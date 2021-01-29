20 Secrets About She's All That Revealed

Watch : "She's All That" Turns 22: E! News Rewind

Check it out now: She's All That is 22 years old.

That's right, the beloved teen rom-com came out on Jan. 29, 1999 and has gone on to become one of the genre's most defining movies. At the time, Miramax took a bet—"a f--king bet!"—on the Robert Iscove-directed film.

Made for just $6 million, the modern day adaptation of Pygmalion—hot jock makes a bet than he can turn the weird, artsy girl into the prom queen, unexpected romantic feelings soon follow—became one of the biggest surprise hits of the decade, earning over $103 million at the box office and launching the careers of many of its young cast members.

Led by Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, the ensemble included Gabrielle Union, Dulé Hill, Anna Paquin, Matthew Lillard, Kieran Culkin, Lil' Kim, Usher, and the late Paul Walker.

The impressive roster had a refreshingly up-and-coming quality that suited the high school setting, something that was key for the film's success.