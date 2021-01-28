WATCH NOW

Khloe Kardashian Wants Baby No. 2 in KUWTK Final Season Teaser
Michael Strahan Is Quarantining After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan has contracted coronavirus, his co-anchors confirmed during the show on Jan. 28. Read on for what they had to say about his condition.

Michael Strahan has become one of the millions of people around the world to have contracted coronavirus

While the Good Morning America co-host remains at home, his fellow morning anchors shared the news with viewers on Thursday, Jan. 28. "We know that you have noticed that Michael has not been with us here this week," Robin Roberts acknowledged during Thursday's show. "He wanted us to let you know that he has tested positive for COVID. He's at home quarantining right now."

George Stephanopoulos relayed Strahan's gratitude for the concern and well wishes. "He's also feeling well," the anchor assured, "[and] looking forward to being back here shortly."

The journalist also explained that measures have been taken for the safety of everyone on the set. "All of us here," Stephanopoulos said, "both in front of the camera and behind the scenes—have been cleared by Disney to be here after contact tracing following CDC guidelines."

Confirmation of Strahan's diagnosis came less than a day after TMZ reported the news, noting that he had tested positive and was absent from the show to quarantine as a result. Thus far, Strahan has not commented on his diagnosis. 

This is not the first time the virus has affected the team at Good Morning America. Stephanopoulos also tested positive for COVID-19 last April. 

"I'm one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic," he told Roberts and Strahan at the time. "I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

