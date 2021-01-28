Michael Strahan Is Quarantining After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Watch : Robin Roberts & Michael Strahan - 2020 Oscars E! Glambot

Michael Strahan has become one of the millions of people around the world to have contracted coronavirus.

While the Good Morning America co-host remains at home, his fellow morning anchors shared the news with viewers on Thursday, Jan. 28. "We know that you have noticed that Michael has not been with us here this week," Robin Roberts acknowledged during Thursday's show. "He wanted us to let you know that he has tested positive for COVID. He's at home quarantining right now."

George Stephanopoulos relayed Strahan's gratitude for the concern and well wishes. "He's also feeling well," the anchor assured, "[and] looking forward to being back here shortly."

The journalist also explained that measures have been taken for the safety of everyone on the set. "All of us here," Stephanopoulos said, "both in front of the camera and behind the scenes—have been cleared by Disney to be here after contact tracing following CDC guidelines."