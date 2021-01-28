Watch Stars Celebrate Jimmy Kimmel's Pal Guillermo Rodriguez by Downing Birthday Shots

Guillermo Rodriguez just turned the big 5-0. So naturally, Jimmy Kimmel had to celebrate his sidekick's birthday in style. Luckily, the late-night host had a few famous friends willing to help him out.

In a video message that played during the Jan. 27 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, dozens of Hollywood's biggest stars took part in a virtual 50-shot salute in honor of Guillermo's big day.

Oscar winners like Charlize Theron, Regina King, George Clooney, Halle Berry, Matthew McConaughey, Helen Mirren, Sean Penn and Allison Janney sent their well-wishes and several musicians—including Dua Lipa, Brad Paisley, Snoop Dogg, Lionel Richie and Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci from The Killers—did, too.

But that's not all. From Star Wars' Mark Hamill to Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn, the celebrity lineup was truly out-of-this world. Even Jon Favreau and Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian shared a few words.

There were also actors from some of fans' favorite TV shows, including black-ish's Anthony Anderson, Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk and Modern Family's Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell. And what's a birthday without friends—like Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox?