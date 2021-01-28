Taylor Swift's BFF Todrick Hall Has Fans in a Frenzy With His "Theory" About the Singer

Watch : Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Career Moments

Is Taylor Swift preparing to drop more music?

While the superstar singer has already released two hit albums—folklore and evermore—in the last six months, a new tweet from her BFF Todrick Hall has fans raising eyebrows. Early Thursday, Jan. 28, the "Y.A.S." artist took to his social media to share a "theory" about his longtime pal that involves her sleep schedule, music, boyfriend Joe Alwyn and their cats.

"I have this theory that Taylor doesn't sleep," Todrick wrote, "like I legit believe she stays up all night, drops musical genius while everyone's sleeping and then sits by the fire with her cats and Joe giggling while the world tries to figure out what just happened."

Though this is likely just a fun theory, many social media users think it's a possible hint that something is coming from T.Swift. As fans of the Grammy winner may know, she likes to drop Easter eggs before unveiling a new project. So, after seeing Todrick's tweet, one Swiftie replied, "I feel like you know something. Spill the tea bestie."