Jennifer Garner’s Memorial Tribute to Tight Jeans and Airports Is Strangely Touching

Watch : Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later

RIP air travel (1903-2020).

Jennifer Garner's latest Instagram video is a real throwback, and we're definitely getting emotional over it.

The Yes Day actress posted a memorial to yesteryear, featuring all the things of a bygone era. We're not talking about, like, typewriters and cassettes. No, we're referring to the rarities known as airplanes and skinny jeans.

Jen shared an old video of herself walking down an airplane jet bridge and doing leprechaun kicks before boarding. The clip cut to her lugging two rolling suitcases through the airport while wearing denim, and then showed her prancing on a moving walkway.

She captioned it, "Travel: A Memorial (aka Tight Jeans: Goodbye Forever)." Apparently Jen, like us, hasn't worn tight jeans since the coronavirus pandemic started last year.

Her ode to planes continued with a photo montage of herself smiling and sleeping in various plane seats as she soared through the skies.