Southern Charm's Craig Conover Accuses Madison LeCroy of Sleeping With a Married MLB Star

Craig Conover is accusing Madison LeCroy of some serious stuff, but does he have the receipts to back up his claims?
In a sneak preview of the Southern Charm reunion shared by Entertainment Tonight, Craig appears to be the opposite of a Southern gentleman, calling Madison a "f--king home-wrecker."
According to Craig, Madison allegedly earned the title when she cheated on his best friend, Austen Kroll, with a married MLB star.
"You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men!" Craig claimed. "Ex-MLB players. That's what you were doing during quarantine. You know why Austen was at my house? Cause you weren't talking to him! You flew to Miami to f--k an ex-MLB player."
Madison adamantly denied the claim, insisting, "Put me on a lie detector test... I never flew to Miami. Where's the record of that?"
Austen backed up his buddy's claims, saying that Madison showed them messages from the man, whose name was bleeped out.
At this point, Madison was willing to admit that she had exchanged DMs with the MLB star, but their relationship was purely virtual.
Madison's love life has been a topic of interest in the pop culture world as of late, namely because of her rumored hook-up with Jay Cutler.
That rumor was mostly of Madison's own making, as she told Andy Cohen that she won't be "kissing and telling" when he asked if there was anything going on between her and Jay.
Not long after her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Madison went live on her own Instagram Story to discuss her ties to Jay, and to dish on his estranged wife Kristin Cavallari's friendship with Austen.
That seemingly spurred a response from Kristin and Jay, who posted a photo of themselves together with the caption, "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that."
Most people were confused by Kristin and Jay's sudden display of unity, seeing as they've been separated for many months.
One person baffled by the post was Bravo's Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard, who commented, "I'm confused."
Madison replied to the comment, "call me sis and I'll tell you," and, "Can't wait to clear this up."
Madison later tried to "clear" this up by sharing "receipts" of alleged messages between her and Jay, although the dates of their conversation aren't clear.
That drama has seemingly come to a conclusion, but with the reunion around the corner more trouble might be on the horizon.
To see how the reunion pans out, tune in to Bravo this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
