Southern Charm's Craig Conover Accuses Madison LeCroy of Sleeping With a Married MLB Star

Watch : Madison LeCroy Pulls Out Jay Cutler "Receipts" After Kristin Reunion

Craig Conover is accusing Madison LeCroy of some serious stuff, but does he have the receipts to back up his claims?

In a sneak preview of the Southern Charm reunion shared by Entertainment Tonight, Craig appears to be the opposite of a Southern gentleman, calling Madison a "f--king home-wrecker."

According to Craig, Madison allegedly earned the title when she cheated on his best friend, Austen Kroll, with a married MLB star.

"You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men!" Craig claimed. "Ex-MLB players. That's what you were doing during quarantine. You know why Austen was at my house? Cause you weren't talking to him! You flew to Miami to f--k an ex-MLB player."

Madison adamantly denied the claim, insisting, "Put me on a lie detector test... I never flew to Miami. Where's the record of that?"

Austen backed up his buddy's claims, saying that Madison showed them messages from the man, whose name was bleeped out.

At this point, Madison was willing to admit that she had exchanged DMs with the MLB star, but their relationship was purely virtual.