Go Inside Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's $12.5 Million Malibu Mansion

Watch : Dakota Johnson Is "Very Happy" Dating Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin just took their relationship to the next level!

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in late 2017, is officially moving in together, a source confirms to E! News. The High Note actress and Coldplay frontman recently nestled into a modern cape cod-styled home in Malibu, Calif. for—drum roll, please—a whopping $12.5 million.

According to the insider, Chris is the one who bought the 5,338 square foot house, and Dakota "is living there with him." And considering just how private the pair is, the source notes this estate is nearby the 43-year-old singer's other properties in the area.

"It's brand new," shares the source, adding it's "walking distance to the same private beach he has multiple homes on."

One of the perks of living in Malibu means the couple is a hop and a skip away from the seashore. But even if they don't feel like leaving their humble abode, their two-story mansion boasts ocean views.