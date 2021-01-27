BREAKING

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
Camila Coelho Is the Face of Quay's Affordable New Jewelry Collection

It's all under $100!

By Carolin Lehmann Jan 27, 2021 11:42 PMTags
E-Comm: Camila Coehlo, Quay JewelryQuay Jewelry

Fourteen karat gold-plated jewelry starting at only $25? Sign us up.

Blogger Camila Coelho is the face Quay's affordable new jewelry collection including delicate, gold necklaces, earrings and charms. It's all totally layer-able—just check out how Coelho styles each piece. Plus, everything rings up under $100—how charming.

So now below, shop our Quay jewelry edit. We bet you can't pick out just one piece. 

Kate Spade's Jaw-Dropping Surprise Sale Has Bags and Wallets for Under $100

Drop Chain Necklace

This delicate necklace has mini cutout shapes. It has a hinged closure, so you can also use it as a chain for sunglasses and blue light glasses.

$55
Quay

I See You Charm

These charms can be added to any of the collection's chains or huggies. 

$25
Quay

Clipped Link Necklace

This paperclip-style necklace has a hinge closure so you can also wear it as a lariat or sunglasses chain.

$65
Quay

Quay Huggies

These huggies can be worn with or without their charm. 

$40
Quay

Stargaze Charm

We love the celestial theme of this rhinestone charm.

$25
Quay

Coin Huggies

The front of these rotating huggies has a crescent moon while the back features a constellation design.

$40
Quay

Rivet Hoops

These medium-size half-hoops have a textured orb detail.

$40
Quay

Up next, celebrate Lunar New Year with Lululemon's new fiery red collection.

