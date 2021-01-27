Allow These Shadow and Bone Pics to Get You Excited For Your Next Netflix Binge

Watch : Teen Shows Made for Adults: "Sex Education," "The Wilds" & More

Leigh Bardugo's popular Grishaverse novels are getting the Netflix treatment.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the streaming service offered a glimpse into their TV adaptation of Bardugo's fantasy-adventure books, Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows. In addition to sharing several photos from the highly anticipated adaptation, aptly titled Shadow and Bone, Netflix also confirmed the series' April 23 premiere date.

Netflix described the show as: "In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive."

The show stars Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young and Archie Renaux. And, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Eric Heisserer said the new pictures offered "a glimpse into the expansive, textured world Leigh created in her books."