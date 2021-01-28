20 Valentine's Day Gifts She'll Love

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Valentine's Day is around the corner!
Whether you love the holiday or would rather avoid it at all costs, it's the perfect opportunity to treat your significant other (and yourself) to something special! For those of you who are looking to show the lady in your life how much you love and appreciate her, we've got a few ideas!
From oh so cozy PJs and makeup sets to meaningful jewelry and self-care essentials, it's actually quite easy to play Cupid and surprise your significant other with something that will make her smile!
See below for our complete V-Day Gift Guide for Her. Happy gifting!
7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging & Delight Bralette Set
For the woman who likes to work out and get her sweat on in style, this set from Alo's new Parisian Pink collection is a must! Alo's athletic wear is designed to uniquely fit and flatter every size, so you can rest assured the recipient will love this set.
Eberjey Gisele Printed Short Pj Set
Eberjey pajamas are a foolproof gift! Not only are they oh so comfy, their Valentine's Day Collection will get you in the spirit with an array of heart print styles.
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette
If your significant other loves makeup, you can't go wrong with Charlotte Tilbury! This eyeshadow palette features gorgeous everyday shades to help you look and feel your best.
Parade Candy Heart Pack
This adorable pack of super soft, sustainable underwear makes a great addition to a bouquet of roses. Even better, with every Candy Heart Pack sale, Parade is donating $1 to Planned Parenthood in support of sex education, gender-affirming therapy and reproductive healthcare for all.
Gloria Toggle Necklace
If you want to give your woman something special that will last longer than a flower arrangement, this tarnish resistant, 14k gold filled necklace is a must. It's classic yet unique, and it makes a great layering piece.
Mason Grey Black Stars Kimono
Ever since we saw Addison Rae wearing this robe, we've become obsessed with all things MASONgrey. The have an incredible selection of loungewear, robes and pajamas that make excellent gifts for the loungewear fanatic in your life.
Oh La Cheri Valentine Soft Cup Babydoll Chemise & G-String Thong
If you're looking to make your woman blush, give her one of these beautiful and sexy babydoll chemises!
NCLA At-Home Manicure Kit 7-Piece Set
Treat yourself to an at-home spa night with this manicure kit! We love NCLA's polishes and their cuticle oil for keeping our nails looking fresh.
Roam Cloud Slides
If you've been looking for a pair of fashionable and comfortable slides to wear out of the house, Roam has you covered! You won't want to take off their Cloud Slides, which come in a variety of colors and textures.
Barbara Utility Dress in Berry Stripe
We've found your Valentine's Day outfit! With vertical stripes, this dress will make you look taller and slimmer for date night. Take an extra 40% off at checkout, no code needed.
Martha Stewart CBD Valentine's Day Wellness Gummies 6-Flavor Sampler
Yes, Martha Stewart is in the CBD game, and yes, her gummies are incredible! If your special someone isn't into chocolate, why not treat her to this delicious box of gummies to help her relax and unwind.
Fleur du Mal Violet Thong
If you really want to treat her to something nice, get her something from Fleur du Mal! Their line of confidence-provoking lingerie makes the perfect V-Day gift.
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Gold Chain Bracelet
Kendra Scott's Ari Heart bracelet makes for one thoughtful gift! And it comes in a variety of colorways so you can buy it in your lady's favorite color.
Palm Dreams Jewelry Roll
Now that you have some jewelry inspiration, you can put your new bling in this adorable jewelry roll by Stoney Clover Lane! They also carry a wide selection of customizable bags, pouches and accessories that make the best gifts.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian 2.4 oz. À la rose Body Oil
This body oil is the definition of luxury! With a dreamy blend of argan oil, sweet almond oil and apricot kernel oil, your skin will be baby soft and smell amazing.
Essentials Set
Couples yoga anyone? Gift your significant other with this must-have set, which includes 1 "magic" Warrior Mat, 2 uplifting blocks, 1 grounded no-slip towel & 1 yoga strap for restorative stretching, and easy mat-carrying.
Olga Lorencin Skin Care Red Carpet Facial in a Box (5 piece)
With key ingredients like green tea, aloe vera, zinc oxide, and lactic and malic acids, this self-care must-have will give you an award-winning glow!
What I Love About You by Me Book
You don't have to spend major bucks to show your love! Fill out this endearing book with all the things you love about your special someone.
Google - Nest Audio - Smart Speaker
Cue the romantic tunes on V-Day! The Google Nest is a great gift for the music or tech lover in your life.
Zoe Lev Engraved 14k Gold Vermeil Cuff bracelet
Make it personal with this Zoe Lev bracelet! You can choose from sterling silver, yellow gold vermeil, or rose gold vermeil, with your choice of 2 fonts and the engraving of your liking.
