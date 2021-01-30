Pamela Anderson's Legendary Romantic History: The Marriages, the Divorces and Her Fascinating Friendships

Pamela Anderson has a simple explanation for her tendency to fall hard and fast.
"I'm a romantic," she told The New York Times last May, a few months after her reported marriage to producer Jon Peters ended less than two weeks into happily ever after. "I think I'm an easy target. And I think people just live in fear. I don't know what all that was about, but I think fear really played a lot into it."
The thrice-divorced star of Baywatch and V.I.P. also insisted she hadn't actually married the man, who's 22 years her senior.
"It was just kind of a little moment," she said. "A moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything. It's like it never even happened." She added with a laugh, "That sounds bizarre. But that's it." (Moreover, she said there was "nothing physical" and they were just friends.)
Besides, by then she may have already moved on to her next shot at the real thing.
A day after Anderson announced that she was leaving social media ("try not to be seduced by wasted time...Thats what THEY want," she advised), E! News confirmed that the 53-year-old mother of two tied the knot with her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst on Christmas Eve at home in her native Canada.
"I'm exactly where I need to be—in the arms of a man who truly loves me," the newlywed told the Daily Mail, which broke the news.
Another pandemic love story for the history books, a source having told People in September that Anderson was "very happy" with Hayhurst and he'd been helping her fix up the Vancouver Island home she purchased from her grandparents 25 years ago.
"This is where my parents were married and they are still together," she told the Mail. "I feel like I've come full circle."
And what a 360-degree journey its been.
While Anderson unquestionably made a name for herself with her bombshell looks that landed her on a record 13 Playboy covers, her storied slow-run on Baywatch, her animal rights activism and decades of being a pop culture touchstone, her love life has persistently been front and center along with her other achievements (which include two novels featuring the thinly veiled heroine Star Wood Leigh). Even her growing interest in international politics over the past decade couldn't come without rumors that she was dating a couple of notorious figures overseas.
"My aunt used to say, 'One man can't do it all. One for sex, one for conversation, one for entertainment," she told Piers Morgan in a 2018 interview, shrugging off any stigma of the serial dater (or serial bride, for that matter).
Judging by the gentlemen she's chosen to keep company with over the years, it certainly seems as if she's had all of the above bases covered, some of them possibly even serving all three categories all at once.
So while we wish Mr. and Mrs. Dan Hayhurst well, here's a trip down Anderson's own lovers lane, from where she started to where she has ended up:
And as Anderson put it herself, may this be the "just one more time" she was hoping for.