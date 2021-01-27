Hayden Panettiere Spotted for the First Time in Months in Rare Public Outing

On Jan. 26, the Heroes alum was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport, marking the first time the actress has been photographed since she was last seen on Oct. 27, 2020.
This time, the 31 year old landed in Los Angeles around 10 p.m. on Tuesday after a domestic flight. While puling a Louis Vuitton roller luggage bag, the star "seemed in great spirits," a source described. "She was really happy."
The Nashville actress was also coronavirus conscious as she wore a mask while walking inside the airport, at one point, switching it for a fresh one. However, the pandemic didn't stop her from briefly pulling down her mask and flashing the cameras a wide smile.
"She seemed really upbeat, very relaxed and happier than we've seen in a long time," the source said. "She radiated positivity."
While it's not often the mom of one is snapped by paparazzi, she has updated fans more recently on social media, including a selfie she posted Saturday, Jan. 23 on a boat. As she captioned the snap, "Grateful."
Last December, she publicly commemorated her daughter Kaya Klitschko 6th birthday. "6 years ago today, I met the most amazing (not so little anymore) creature," the star wrote on Instagram. "Can't believe my baby girl is getting so big! Thanks for the beautiful cake Yana! #HappyBirthdayKaya #blessed."
In July, the star made headlines after she spoke out following the arrest of her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson, who pleaded not guilty to eight charges ranging from domestic violence and assault to witness intimidation. She also obtained a restraining order against him in California.
"I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve," she said in a statement shared on social media. "I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."
At the time, a source shared with E! News that the actress had recently moved to Los Angeles, where she could be closer to her family, and was undergoing "successful treatment for alcohol abuse issues." As the source put it, Panettiere was "focused on healing, sobriety and recovery."