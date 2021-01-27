BONDiNG Is an Underrated Gem on Netflix Not to Be Missed

A dominatrix and her gay best friend walk into a dungeon…
That's the premise of Netflix's BONDiNG, which lured us into a binge-watching session we'll never forget. As we consumed the seven-episode first season, we quickly realized that this amusing fictional look into BDSM fetishes was easily one of the funniest shows on the streaming service.
The dark comedy, which hit Netflix in April 2019, is loosely based on creator and Barry actor Rightor Doyle's experience working as a dominatrix bouncer. So, not only does BONDiNG's BDSM world feel real, it's wildly funny.
Here's how Netflix described the show:
"Chains, whips and hilarious quips! For grad student/dominatrix Tiff (Zoe Levin) and her cash-strapped gay best friend Pete (Brendan Scannell), S&M is a business, not a pleasure. Well, maybe there's a little pleasure. Their professional relationship redefines their friendship, but more importantly helps them find themselves."
And when they say, "hilarious quips," they mean it.
In fact, we almost did a spit take when Pete, who eventually transforms into Master Carter, wrestled one client while wearing a penguin suit.
Our favorite quote from the show? That came from Tiff's classmate and romantic suitor Doug (Micah Stock).
While on a date with Doug, Tiff (aka Mistress May) is confronted by smitten German client Rolph (Matthew Wilkas), who uses a hilarious, albeit inaccurate, Beauty and the Beast reference.
Rolph sincerely commented, "I am the fat clock-man waiting, and you is Gaston. I push you off the castle."
Doug, who had no idea of Tiff's line of work, uttered in response, "Yeah, I'm not totally sure what you're trying to say, but Cogsworth had absolutely nothing to do with Gaston's death. Like, at all."
We've replayed that moment countless times—and it still hasn't gotten old. And that's just a taste of the wild antics portrayed on the show.
In addition to plenty of latex, BONDiNG is filled with sex positive and feminist themes, which we're all about. WARNING: We wouldn't advise you to watch this show with your parents.
Another selling point: Each episode runs under 20 minutes, making it perfect for binge-watching.
Thankfully, season two dropped today, Jan. 27. Thus, there's plenty more of Tiff and Pete's dominatrix adventures to enjoy.
You can find both seasons of BONDiNG on Netflix now.