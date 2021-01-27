BREAKING

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
HalseyKobe BryantBridgertonGrey's AnatomyPhotosVideos

From Halsey to Beyoncé, See the Most Memorable Pregnancy Announcements of All Time

Halsey just surprised fans on Instagram by announcing she is pregnant and expecting a baby. See more celebrities who revealed they were expanding their family in memorable ways.

By Mike Vulpo Jan 27, 2021 6:29 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesBeyoncéCelebritiesHalsey
Watch: Halsey & More Looks Tie-Die For - What the Fashion (S2, Ep43)

Bet you didn't see this news coming!

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, Halsey shocked fans when she announced on Instagram that she is pregnant and expecting a baby with screenwriter Alev Aydin.

While details surrounding her pregnancy remain private for now, the 26-year-old singer expressed her excitement in the comments section. After Alev professed his love for the singer, Halsey replied, "I love you!!! And I love this mini human already!"

Although Halsey's latest Instagram post caught many pop culture fans by surprise, she's not to first star to share similar news in a big way.

Back in February 2017, Beyoncé confirmed she was expecting twins with a photo shoot posted on Instagram. "We would like to share our love and happiness," the Grammy winner and Jay-Z wrote. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

photos
2020 Celebrity Babies

And who can forget when Ed Sheeran skipped Cherry Seaborn's pregnancy announcement and went straight to confirming they are parents

"A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you..." the singer wrote in September 2020. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter—Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her."

To celebrate Halsey's big news, we're taking a look back at just some of the many memorable pregnancy announcements in and around Hollywood. Keep scrolling for the sweet moments.

Asha Bailey Photography / @ashabaileyphotography
Cheyenne Floyd

On Dec. 17, 2020, the Teen Mom OG star confirmed her pregnancy by posting a maternity shoot. "We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents," she wrote online. "We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could."

Instagram
Beyoncé & Jay Z

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters," Beyoncé captioned her Instagram announcement.

Instagram
Ed Sheeran

Although he never confirmed his wife was pregnant, the singer announced on Instagram back in September 2020 that they did become parents. "I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you," he wrote. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her." 

Instagram
Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid

As baby announcements go, Ryan and Kayla's has got to be one of the cutest, and totally appropriate given Lochte's status as one of the most decorated Olympic swimmers of all time.

Instagram
Camilla Luddington

Just in time for Halloween, the Grey's Anatomy actress took advantage of the seasonal harvest to announce her first child was on the way.

Brendan Huza/YouTube
Alanis Morissette

The singer got really creative with her announcement, posting a music video that features cartoon versions of her and her family, and ends with them gathered around a photo of an ultrasound. 

Instagram
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

The couple announced baby No. 3 with this sweet photo posted on Instagram of the two smooching in NYC—note the blue teddy bear.

Chymogi
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian

The couple of course used a Chymoji to share the happy news!

Instagram
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats

An anniversary celebration and a baby No. 2 announcement!

Instagram
Tamera Mowry

Ever the business woman, the Sister, Sister alumna revealed she was expecting her second child with a healthy dose of promotion on the side.

Instagram
Jaime King

Little James' future big-brotherhood was all the hint we needed.

jennifarley.com; AP
JWoww

The Jersey Shore alum announced that she and Roger went the reveal cake route.

Instagram
Chrissy Teigen

Known to share parts of her insanely entertaining life on social media, of course she announced via Instagram once she and John Legend were finally expecting.

Instagram
Kevin and Danielle Jonas

In this sweet Instagram post, the couple revealed they were reading up for baby No. 2.

 

AKM-GSI
Kanye West

In typical fashion, the artist cut the music during a concert in Atlantic City to let the world know that he and Kim Kardashian were expecting their first child together, saying, "Can you make some noise for my baby mama right quick?"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Beyoncé

Queen Bey unforgettably told a reporter at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards that she had a surprise, and then confirmed it onstage at the end of her "Love on Top" performance by rubbing her belly and telling the audience, "I want you to feel the love that's growing inside of me." Best. Reveal. Ever.

Instagram
Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Baby No. 2's imminent arrival was heralded via writing in the sand. Life really is a beach sometimes.

Instagram
Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon

Son Titan was swaggin' from the womb.

Instagram
Carrie Underwood

The country star let her pups do the talking.

Instagram
Naya Rivera

The Glee star cutely chose the timeless "bun in the oven" motif to announce her pregnancy with hubby Ryan Dorsey.

Instagram
Stacy Keibler

As we said, timeless.

jessicasimpson.com
Jessica Simpson

Simpson announced her first pregnancy with this extremely memorable photo of herself dressed up as a "mummy." Get it? Yeah. You get it.

Instagram
Olivia Wilde

Son Otis helped confirm that baby No. 2 was on the way for the actress and Jason Sudeikis.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Alev Aydin

2

See Kristen Stewart Transformed Into Princess Diana for Spencer

3

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Reveals the Hardest Scene to Film

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Alev Aydin

2

See Kristen Stewart Transformed Into Princess Diana for Spencer

3

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Reveals the Hardest Scene to Film

4

Paris Hilton Opens Up About IVF Journey With “Dream Guy” Carter Reum

5

Christina Mauser's Daughter Almost Boarded Helicopter With Kobe Bryant