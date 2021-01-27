Mandy Moore "Fully Prepared" to Have Surgery for Fertility Struggles Before Getting Pregnant

Mandy Moore is opening up about her road to motherhood.
The 36-year-old star, who is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith and nearing the end of the third trimester of her pregnancy, shared her fertility journey in a cover story for Romper's January issue.
Moore had been trying to conceive a child for quite some time. According to the outlet, she consulted a fertility specialist, who told her there was an issue with her uterus and that she could have endometriosis.
"I was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis, if it was there," the This Is Us actress recalled. "It was nice to have a plan and to know, OK, well, this is why I haven't been pregnant yet."
Just before the surgery, Moore visited with the specialist again. She was reportedly told that she was ovulating but that it was unlikely she'd get pregnant because of the issue with her uterus. "So I was like, all right, whatever," Moore shared. "And lo and behold…"
In September, the "Candy" singer announced a baby boy is on the way.
"Because of this issue with my uterus, I was very hesitant to believe it and put any stock in it," she shared. "I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks."
Since then, Moore has continued to update her fans, sharing everything from the sickness she experienced in the early months to the maternity portraits she took as her due date approaches.
Overall, it looks like the parents-to-be can't wait to meet their little one. "The little things kind of get me," Moore told Romper. "Like, I was online buying pacifiers yesterday and I just turned to my husband and I was like, It's real. There's going to be a little human that needs a pacifier."