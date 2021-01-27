Christina Anstead Distances Herself From Ant Anstead With Instagram Update

Watch : Christina Anstead Unveils Dramatic Back Tattoo Amid Divorce

Christina Anstead has changed her name back to her maiden moniker on Instagram.

Eagle-eyed fans recently noticed the Flip or Flop star updated her bio to Christina Haack. Although, her handle remains @christinaanstead.

While it's unclear when exactly Christina made the social media move, the observation came amid her divorce from Ant Anstead. As fans may recall, the HGTV celeb filed for divorce from the Wheeler Dealers alum back in November. She announced the split in September after less than two years of marriage.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Christina wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

But just a few days later, Ant called the breakup "Christina's decision" and wrote he prays it "brings her happiness."

"I think everybody knows this was not my decision. It really hit me hard," he told People, later adding, "If you ask anybody that knows me properly, they know that I give myself fully. I had so much love for her."