Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Reveals This NSFW Scene Was the "Hardest" to Film

Watch : "Bridgerton" Announces Season 2 & Change In Focus

While Bridgerton featured a number of intimate scenes, one in particular was especially difficult to film.

As fans of the series may know, stars Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page shot a series of sex scenes for the hit Netflix show. However, as Dynevor recently told Glamour, it was a solo scene—showing her character Daphne Bridgerton masturbating—that was the "hardest" to shoot.

"That's saying something, because there were a lot of difficult scenes to shoot," the 25-year-old actress told the outlet. "You feel very vulnerable in those scenes. We did the intimate scenes like stunts—we blocked them out, so you have yoga balls in between you and all sorts of things that never make you feel exposed in any way. You always feel safe. I'd rehearse with Regé so much that we both knew what we were doing. It felt very practical."

"But on my own, it's a different thing," she noted. "The stage directions are very specific: You have to have an orgasm. It's a difficult thing to rehearse, which means you don't. You just do it."