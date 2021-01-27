Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Reveals This NSFW Scene Was the "Hardest" to Film

While Bridgerton featured a number of intimate scenes, one in particular was especially difficult to film.
As fans of the series may know, stars Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page shot a series of sex scenes for the hit Netflix show. However, as Dynevor recently told Glamour, it was a solo scene—showing her character Daphne Bridgerton masturbating—that was the "hardest" to shoot.
"That's saying something, because there were a lot of difficult scenes to shoot," the 25-year-old actress told the outlet. "You feel very vulnerable in those scenes. We did the intimate scenes like stunts—we blocked them out, so you have yoga balls in between you and all sorts of things that never make you feel exposed in any way. You always feel safe. I'd rehearse with Regé so much that we both knew what we were doing. It felt very practical."
"But on my own, it's a different thing," she noted. "The stage directions are very specific: You have to have an orgasm. It's a difficult thing to rehearse, which means you don't. You just do it."
The actors actually worked with an intimacy coordinator named Lizzy Talbot to help choreograph those vulnerable shots, including Dynevor's solo scene.
"I always get back to the fact that Lizzy was on set for that scene," Dynevor said. "If we didn't have an intimacy coordinator, it would be our director, who was a male, coming up to me and telling me what to do. That would have been awkward."
"I felt so safe in the knowledge that Lizzy was there, so that if something went wrong or the director wanted something different he could speak to her first," she added. "I think it would have been a very difficult experience if Lizzy hadn't been on set protecting me and looking after me. No one wants to be told how to orgasm by a man."
Dynevor and Page previously spoke with E! News about their on-screen chemistry. "I feel really proud of those scenes honestly," Dynevor shared. "We worked really hard at making them feel real."
Page added that they were "immensely well-prepared," crediting Julia Quinn's novels that the series is based on, as well as creator Chris Van Dusen's scripts. "We had lessons dance lessons, writing lessons—essentially, a lot of time in each other's arms before we even hit the set," Page told E! News." And so once you've spent that many hours on the dance floor with someone, being close to someone, literally catching each other when you fall—and we did fall because we weren't brilliant dancers—then a lot of it happens quite organically."
On Jan. 21, it was announced that Bridgerton will return for a second season on Netflix. This time, the story will focus on Jonathan Bailey's character Lord Anthony Bridgerton.
Production on season two is set to begin in the spring.