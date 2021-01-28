Inside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Plans to Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : "KUWTK" Final Season Begins This March on E!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ready for a new chapter together!

In a new trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which dropped on Thursday, Jan. 28, the Good American founder tells the Boston Celtics player that she wants to expand their family. That's right, it appears the duo is hoping to give 2-year-old True Thomspon a sibling.

As she tells Tristan in the sneak peek, "I just feel like it's now time to have another kid."

An insider echoes the same sentiments as the 36-year-old star and tells E! News exclusively that the couple, who rekindled their romance just three months ago, "are on the same page and both want another baby."

"Khloe knows the value of siblings and growing up in a house full of kids and she wants that for True," the insider shares, adding, "It's something they have been working on for a while."