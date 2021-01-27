A Spy Kids Reboot Is Reportedly in the Works With Original Director Robert Rodriguez

Watch : Classic TV Reboots We're Totally Hyped About

Is Spy Kids coming back?!

Robert Rodriguez, who was the writer, director and producer for the Spy Kids films and TV show, is preparing to relaunch the Spy Kids franchise, according to Deadline.

The outlet reports Skydance Media optioned the rights to create a reboot of the series alongside Spyglass Media Group, with Rodriguez writing and directing again.

The upcoming fifth film will focus on "the activities of a multicultural family," per Deadline. Of course, the original adventure comedy followed the siblings Carmen and Juni Cortez. Most recently, in 2011, Spy Kids 4-D: All the Time in the World starred Jessica Alba, Jeremy Piven and Joel McHale. It's unclear who would star in the next movie.

Skydance is also behind Star Trek Into Darkness, Grace and Frankie, The Old Guard and the Mission: Impossible films.

As for Rodriguez, he's had his hand in a variety of new projects, including directing an episode of The Mandalorian as well as Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain on Me" music video.