This Gorgeous $35 Turtleneck Sweater Has 17,000+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

Thanks to Amazon, we can add cute new pieces to our winter wardrobe without breaking the bank. Today, we have an amazing find that's made even better with its super affordable sale price.
The best-selling Anrabess turtleneck sweater on Amazon checks off all the boxes. It's so chic with its asymmetric hem, batwing sleeves and oversized fit. It comes in a wide variety of colors including black, pink, mint green, rust and white.
We aren't the only ones obsessed with these sweaters. In fact, it's an Amazon shopper-favorite with over 14,700 five-star reviews. Multiple reviewers said they loved it so much, they went back and bought more colors. They're perfect for the season, and you can wear these over jeans or leggings.
If you want to add this cute sweater to your closet, check out the below.
Anrabess Turtleneck
These turtleneck sweaters from Anrabess are chic, comfy and totally affordable. They have stylish batwing sleeves and come in over 30 different colors and prints. Right now, you can snag these for as low as $20. Sizes range from X-Small to X-Large.
Wondering what actual Amazon shoppers think? See the following rave reviews.
"This sweater is so nice and high quality. I love the high neck. It's so soft! Runs true to size."
"Flowy and a great length for leggings if you're like me and prefer to cover your bottom when wearing leggings as pants. I received many compliments on this sweater."
"The material is exceptionally soft and forgiving. I wore it yesterday to work with black leggings and knee boots and felt fabulous. I hate turtle necks but this one is soft loose and non confining."
"Such a cute sweater! A friend has a medium and is pregnant, and it looks just as cute on her as an XS does on me! Super flattering for all body types. I love the oversized feel."
"Saw this on a friend and loved how it looked. I bought one and then loved it so much that I got two more. It's perfect."
"Purchased this sweater after seeing an IG influencer brag about it. Surprisingly, it was super soft and comfortable. Great fit, a little boxy. I wore mine with faux leggings and boots. Got many compliments on it."
—Originally published Jan. 27, 2021, at 3:00 a.m. PT