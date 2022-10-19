This Gorgeous $35 Turtleneck Sweater Has 17,000+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Thanks to Amazon, we can add cute new pieces to our winter wardrobe without breaking the bank. Today, we have an amazing find that's made even better with its super affordable sale price.

The best-selling Anrabess turtleneck sweater on Amazon checks off all the boxes. It's so chic with its asymmetric hem, batwing sleeves and oversized fit. It comes in a wide variety of colors including black, pink, mint green, rust and white.

We aren't the only ones obsessed with these sweaters. In fact, it's an Amazon shopper-favorite with over 14,700 five-star reviews. Multiple reviewers said they loved it so much, they went back and bought more colors. They're perfect for the season, and you can wear these over jeans or leggings.

If you want to add this cute sweater to your closet, check out the below.