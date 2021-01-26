Zendaya Reveals Why She'll Never Be Ashamed of Her "Disney Kid" Past

Watch : Zendaya Is Feeling "Lucky" After Historic Emmys Win

Zendaya has achieved so much in her considerably young career, but she'll always be known as a "Disney kid," and that's just fine by her.

Actresses like Miley Cyrus and Bella Thorne have notably bristled at the title, wanting to be known for other accomplishments, but the Emmy Award-winning Euphoria actress isn't trying to distance herself from that chapter of her life. Rather, the 24 year old feels that it's something to be proud of.

In a discussion with Promising Young Woman actress Carey Mulligan for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Carey asked why it is that Zendaya still considers herself a "Disney kid," even after winning an Emmy. She remarked, "You surely can't think of yourself as a Disney kid now."

But, as Zendaya explained, "The thing is, I am. And to a degree, I am grateful for that. That's where I started, and I learned so much from that experience."

"It's just kind of been this slow progression, and I am happy that it's all been to prove it to myself and not to anybody else, you know?" she continued. "I embrace it a little bit. It's part of my heritage to a degree."