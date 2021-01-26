Kobe BryantKourtney & TravisArmie HammerBachelor NationPhotosVideos

10 Haute Couture Fashion Week Looks We Can't Wait to See on the Red Carpet

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week has officially kicked off and there's no shortage of spectacular designs. Below, take a look at some of the most dazzling creations.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 26, 2021 10:40 PMTags
Fashion WeekParis Fashion Week
It's the most fabulous time of the year!

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week has officially kicked off with a grand display of decadent designs ready to be devoured. From flowy, diaphanous gowns to electrifying geometric silhouettes, it's easy to get lost in all the razzle-dazzle.

And while the runaways looked different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean there was a shortage of glamour. Fashion houses such as Christian Dior, Chanel, Schiaparelli and many others have found unique ways to showcase their one-of-a-kind creations for the Spring/Summer 2021 collections.

If anything, some designers decided to take a different approach as they recharged and rebooted during quarantine. Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director at Dior, told Vogue about her line's influence. Hint: It was always in the cards.

"What was nice for me about the tarot is that when you are in a difficult moment, something that is magical can help us, to help us think better," she shared. "It's a long time we've all been staying alone. You think much more about many aspects of yourself and your life. That's my belief: This year changed us a lot."

photos
Empowering Moments That Changed Fashion Week Forever

Maria's use of mysticism is almost an ode to Christian Dior, who was known to be superstitious and would frequently consult a fortune teller. But whether or not you believe in tarot readings, one thing is certain: This year's haute couture collections are truly magical.

With that, take a look at the 10 creations we'd love to see on the red carpet in our gallery below!

Greg Alexander/Getty Images
Feathery & Fabulous

Our kind of drama. From the explosion of feathers to the glitzy beading and thigh-high slit, this Ziad Nakad design is not for the faint of heart.

Courtsey of Schiaparelli
Decadent Details

Sometimes, a little black dress needs pizzazz. Schiaparelli redefines a classic by adding a daring keyhole cut-out that's adorned with massive pearl embellishments and gold plates. As designer Daniel Roseberry summed up the collection, "It's just something that's not as polite as couture typically tends to be."

Greg Alexander/Getty Images
Read Between the Lines

An electrifying creation by Farhad Re that's guaranteed to turn heads and drop jaws. We can totally picture Lady Gaga wearing this one-of-a-kind lewk to an awards ceremony.

Chanel/Shutterstock
Connecting the Dots

Who says haute couture needs to be serious? This playful design adds a splash of color to the runway with its red and pearl adornment. Plus, the feminine silhouette makes it more lively.

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images
Crown Jewels

This Dior design is deliciously decadent with its intricate beading and embroidery. It's a piece that Lady Whistledown would devour if it appeared on Bridgerton.

Greg Alexander/Getty Images
Power Suit

There's always one celeb who skips the big ballgown on the red carpets. Cue this over-the-top geometric pantsuit that indulges in the excess.

Chanel/Shutterstock
Spot On

Bring on the glitz and glamour with this black sequin creation. The added polka dots and chiffon material make it more posh.

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images
Majestic Beauty

This glimmering gold gown by Dior will light up any room. It's a mesmerizing creation we can see Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift and Billy Porter rocking on the red carpet.

Chanel/Shutterstock
Peek-a-Boo

Only Chanel knows how to make a dress look both risqué and regal.

Courtsey of Schiaparelli
All That Glitters

File this under stuff we don't need but absolutely want. This Schiaparelli number proves that more is more.

