See Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer's Sweet 13 Going on 30 Reunion

There's nostalgia and then there's the thirty, flirty and thriving memories from 13 Going on 30.
The classic frenemies from the 2004 rom-com, Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer, took to Instagram on Monday, Jan. 25 to share a blast from the past moment with their fans.
"Always the smartest. Always the funniest. Always the biggest @dodgers fan in the room," the Love, Simon actress wrote in the caption. "I love @missjudygreer. #TeamJG."
To make the moment even more adorable, Jennifer added, "p.s. Hey, JG — remember how I said I wasn't going to post you? Sorry, but you're cute."
Even 16 years after its debut, the film is still just as relevant it was in the early 2000s. Who can forget Ariana Grande's tribute in her 2018 music video for "thank u, next"?
And while it's beloved by anyone who can get down with the dance sequence from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video, Jennifer is not interested in making its magic happen again.
During an interview with Good Morning America back in 2019, Jennifer laughed, "What, like, 15 Going on 50? Let's simmer down and then let's leave well enough alone."
She also spoke about working with Judy on the iconic movie during the GMA segment.
"It was the cast, Judy Greer, working with Judy," Jennifer explained. "We had so much fun together. She was my frenemy [in the movie] and we're still really good friends."
However, the ladies of the film aren't the only ones reminiscing about the good times.
Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer's love interest in the movie, shared a sweet tribute last April.
"Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today!" he tweeted along with a photo of himself and Jennifer in the final scene of the film eating Razzles. "Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time."