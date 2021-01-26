See Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer's Sweet 13 Going on 30 Reunion

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: "13 Going on 30"

There's nostalgia and then there's the thirty, flirty and thriving memories from 13 Going on 30.

The classic frenemies from the 2004 rom-com, Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer, took to Instagram on Monday, Jan. 25 to share a blast from the past moment with their fans.

"Always the smartest. Always the funniest. Always the biggest @dodgers fan in the room," the Love, Simon actress wrote in the caption. "I love @missjudygreer. #TeamJG."

To make the moment even more adorable, Jennifer added, "p.s. Hey, JG — remember how I said I wasn't going to post you? Sorry, but you're cute."

Even 16 years after its debut, the film is still just as relevant it was in the early 2000s. Who can forget Ariana Grande's tribute in her 2018 music video for "thank u, next"?

And while it's beloved by anyone who can get down with the dance sequence from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video, Jennifer is not interested in making its magic happen again.