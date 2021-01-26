Amanda Gorman Reveals Why Michelle Obama Yelled at Barack During the 2021 Inauguration

Watch : 5 Things to Know About Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman

Eavesdropping can lead to really great stories, just ask Amanda Gorman.

On the Tuesday, Jan. 26 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the inaugural poet who inspired the world with her spoken word performance of "The Hill We Climb" during the 2021 Inauguration, shared her experience sitting next to former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

"I remember Michelle Obama, like, being close," the 22 year old recalled. "And she kind of kept yelling at Barack, like, ‘Stop hugging people. Stop getting close to people.'"

She continued, "And then when I was done, she kind of like pushed him out the way and gave me the just the biggest, warmest Michelle Obama hug."

Amanda, who gained "millions and millions of followers in under 48 hours," went on to reveal how she met the Obamas before her life-changing performance.

"I have met Michelle a few times before," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "Not Barack. And whenever I meet Michelle I hope that she forgets meeting me, because I just want a do-over. I just want a clean slate. Like, I just want to do it right this time. But she always remembers and she's always great."