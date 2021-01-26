Here's What Leah Remini Texted BFF Jennifer Lopez After Her Inauguration Performance

Watch : Leah Remini Reacts to J.Lo's Inauguration Performance

Leah Remini is the proud best friend we all need.

The actress and activist stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Jan. 26 to talk all about her new game show hosting gig, but first, she took the time to praise her longtime friend and fellow Bronx native Jennifer Lopez for her performance at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' Jan. 20 inauguration.

"You know, I've been talking about her a lot," Leah told E! News' Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. "She was an inspiration, as if she wasn't already."

After J.Lo took the stage to help usher in the new administration—performing "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful" with a brief interlude into her own song "Let's Get Loud"—Leah said she reached out with a congratulatory message.

"I wrote her and said, 'You know, you're a girl from the Bronx,'" she recalled. "'Like, what you did today was really inspiring, and it was just beautiful to watch. Just beautiful.'"