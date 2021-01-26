Legacies Is Doing a Vampire Diaries Musical and You Must See the Pics

Sometimes Legacies knows just what to do to lift our spirits.
The Vampire Diaries and Originals spinoff is delving into some of its history in an upcoming episode with "Salvatore: The Musical!," a musical retelling of one of TV's wildest love triangles/love squares.
This is actually hilarious because it confirms that Damon (Ian Somerhalder), Elena (Nina Dobrev), Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Caroline's (Candice King) romance drama is legendary both in our world and in the actual world of the show. Do they argue with each other over Team Stelena and Team Delena? We must know!
Here's the episode description, courtesy of The CW:
"The students prepare to put on a musical about the founding of the Salvatore School at the behest of their mysterious new guidance counselor. Meanwhile, as Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) throws himself into writing the musical and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Kaleb (Chris Lee) and Jed (Ben Levin) dive into their roles, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) distances herself from the musical."
Based on the photos, Josie is playing Elena, Jed is playing Stefan, Kaleb is playing Damon and Lizzie is playing her own mother, Caroline. (In case you're new here, twins Josie and Lizzie were magically implanted into vampire Caroline when their biological mother was murdered by her own twin brother, so Caroline gave birth to and raised them and somehow it all makes perfect sense.)
We simply have so many questions about this musical.
1) Why is Landon writing it? 2) Which other Vampire Diaries characters will be in the musical? 3) Will one of the students have to play Alaric (Matthew Davis), who is now their headmaster and also Lizzie and Josie's (actual biological) dad? 4) Is Klaus (Joseph Morgan) in the musical, and is that why Hope (his daughter) is "distancing herself" from it? 5) If so, which fellow student has to play Hope's dad? Because that's so awkward! 6) How did they do costume research without being able to watch The Vampire Diaries? Photo albums? Instagram archives? Facebook?? 7) Who is the mysterious new guidance counselor and why do they care so much about the founding of the Salvatore School?
There's sometimes nothing we love more than a musical episode of a TV show and this is not just a musical episode of Legacies but it's also a musical version of The Vampire Diaries. Truly the best gift we didn't know we should ask for...assuming it ends up being good.
We'll find that out on Feb. 4, but in the meantime, scroll down to check out pics of the actors in costume!
Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.