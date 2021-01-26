Kanye West Spotted for the First Time in Months Amid Kim Kardashian Marital Turmoil

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye Focus on Kids As They Spend Time Apart

Spotted: Kanye West.

Nearly a month after divorce speculation first arose around the rapper and his longtime wife, Kim Kardashian, Kanye was seen deboarding a plane without a face mask on after he and his entourage landed in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 24. The star arrived back in California after jetting off to Cody, Wyo. on Friday night to spend the weekend at his ranch, according to a source.

Donning a mustard-colored sweatshirt and brown leather pants, "Kanye seemed calm, but somber," the eyewitness described. "He was very mellow and quiet as he got off his jet. He chatted with the flight attendant briefly before getting in his car. He was traveling with friends who had been on the ranch, but Kanye left with his bodyguard by himself. He didn't stick around and wait for everyone. He just headed home."

The Grammy winner's sighting—the first since he was last seen in November 2020—comes amid mounting curiosity over the status of Kimye.