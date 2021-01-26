Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Introducing Walker June!
Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have welcome a daughter on Jan. 25. Alongside photos of the couple's newborn, Chelsea—who is also mom to Aubree, 11, Watson, 4, and Layne, 2—wrote to her 6.1 million Instagram followers, "Walker June 6lbs 1oz [sunflower emoji] She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson and surprised us by coming last night."
Walker June's arrival comes five months after Chelsea first shared her pregnancy news with her fans. "One more DeBoer!" she wrote on Instagram in August alongside names of her family members. "Coming early 2021."
Days later, Chelsea returned to Instagram to share the sex of her fourth child, posting a picture of her family along with pink confetti in the air. She captioned the sweet post, "Baby.......GIRL!!!!!!"
Amid her pregnancy, it was revealed that Chelsea would not return to Teen Mom 2 after 10 season on the MTV reality show.
After E! News confirmed her departure in October, Chelsea broke her silence in a heartfelt statement on her Instagram.
"MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," she began her Nov. 10 Instagram post. "After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this."
"We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning," she continued. "Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses. Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media."
Chelsea concluded her message, "We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!"