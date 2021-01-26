See The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Hold Hands With Rumored Boyfriend Adam Woolard

Hannah Brown's journey to find love is continuing without the roses.

The Bachelorette alum fueled romance rumors with model Adam Woolard after the two were photographed strolling hand in hand in Los Angeles on Jan. 23.

During their outing, the Alabama native and the meditation coach walked along Abbot Kinney Blvd in the Venice Beach neighborhood. Brown, 26, sported a striped T-shirt, a dark green jacket and leggings for the stroll and accessorized her look with a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap and black tennis shoes. Meanwhile, Woolard donned a blue T-shirt, a green jacket, dark pants and sneakers for the outing. Both also wore face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This wasn't the first time Brown and Woolard had been spotted out together. Last week, a fan spotted the duo at a restaurant in Nashville. However, this wasn't the only thing to spark speculation. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Brown follows Woolard on Instagram.