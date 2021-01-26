Watch True Thompson Adorably Cheer on Dad Tristan During His Basketball Game

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance History

There's no question who Tristan Thompson's biggest fan is.

While the 29-year-old pro basketball star—and newest Boston Celtics player—was in Illinois for a game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Jan. 25, his daughter True Thompson was in bed at home with her eyes peeled to the television.

In an adorable video her mom Khloe Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story, fans can watch 2-year-old True adorably gush over her dad as he popped up on the screen.

"That's my daddy! That's my daddy!" the toddler screamed excitedly. "Daddy." Cue the awwww! With videos like this one, it's hard to believe it was not even three years ago that the youngster arrived into the world as a newborn baby.

More recently, fans learned in November 2020 that the athlete signed a two-year deal to play for the Boston Celtics after nearly a decade with the Cleveland Cavaliers.