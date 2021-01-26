Ryan Reynolds Tweeted a NSFW Take About His 2010 Sesame Street Cameo

Watch : Why Ryan Reynolds Is Ultimate Dad Goals!

Elmo would not approve!

Ryan Reynolds is taking us back to that one time in 2010 when he made a cameo appearance on Sesame Street... with some new commentary.

This week, a fan tweeted about watching the old episode, writing, "Watching a little @sesamestreet with the kiddo, and its an episode with @VancityReynolds and the gang doing an A-Team gag. Its a delight, for both me and the kiddo."

Ryan remembers that moment very clearly, perhaps a little too clearly. He responded by describing the blue A-shaped costume in, uh, graphic detail. Shield your kids' eyes, people!

The Deadpool star responded, "I remember how challenging it was to sing because the A-hole was so tight. But I pushed through because kids all over the country were counting on me."

This all happened four years before he and Blake Lively welcomed their first daughter. Now, he's dad to James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 16 months.