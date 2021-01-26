Emma Roberts' Newborn Son Rhodes Is a Boy After Her Own Heart in New Photo

Watch : Emma Roberts Gives Birth to a Baby Boy!

It looks like Emma Roberts isn't the only bookworm in her household!

The Holidate star, who welcomed her first baby with partner Garrett Hedlund on Dec. 27, shared an adorable photo of her and her newborn son, Rhodes.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a black-and-white image of her little one nestled on top of her chest, as she held up Joan Didion's latest book, Let Me Tell You What I Mean.

"Rhodes meet Joan," Emma captioned her post on Monday, Jan. 25.

As fans of the Scream Queens alum know, she's a proud bookworm, so it only makes sense that her baby boy would follow in her footsteps. And this isn't the first time the mother-son duo has melted hearts.

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old star had a sweet twinning moment with her newborn, as they both rocked a bright and bold orange outfit.

"Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," the proud mom shared on Jan. 12 on Instagram. "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."