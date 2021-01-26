Ana de Armas Looks Back on Those Mid-Pandemic Strolls With Ex Ben Affleck

Watch : Ben Affleck Trashes Ana de Armas' Lifesize Cutout Post Split

When pop culture lovers like ourselves look back on the pandemic 10 years from now, they will likely recall Tiger King fever, virtual award shows and, perhaps most vividly, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' daily walks.

In the early days of California's stay-at-home order, the actors would step outside the confines of Ben's Pacific Palisades home, where Ana briefly lived, to take their dog on a stroll through the neighborhood, each time being caught by paparazzi. In each photograph and video, the pair would look happy as can be, with Ana uncontrollably laughing on occasion.

But those casual promenades through the streets of Los Angeles came to a conclusion when Ben and Ana recently went their separate ways.

On Jan. 18, a source told E! News that the couple had broken up after less than a year. "Both of them have completely full lives in a good way," the insider said. "There will always be that love."