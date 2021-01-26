Leslie Jordan Asks How Y’all Doing? in Cover Reveal for His New Book

Watch : Leslie Jordan Talks Going Viral in Quarantine

If you're loving Leslie Jordan's viral quarantine videos, prepare for a whole book of meaningful stories from the comedian.

As he gets ready to release his book on April 27, E! News has an exclusive first look at the cover for How Y'all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived.

The 65-year-old actor tells E! News it will include 12 short stories that he has told over the years, whether on Instagram, at dinner parties or in interviews. While his previous memoir My Trip Down the Pink Carpet was more about "struggles I had growing up with being gay and struggles with the Baptist church," he wanted to make his newest work an insightful collection of essays.

"This book, I want to be just fun," he says. "The tone is like a very helpful tone and it's a tone of lessons that I have learned... I'm so in love with my little book."