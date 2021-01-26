Cold Weather Must-Haves Reviewers Swear By

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're freezing, listen up: There's gear for that. The cold-weather buys below have been tested and approved by reviewers living in the coldest of states, and over time have become their total must-haves.
So ahead, the five-star cold weather gear reviewers swear by in their own words from Amazon, Lululemon and more of our favorite brands. You'll be warm again in a snap.
Peak Hybrid Fleece Tight
"These pants are perfect for activities in temps around freezing (including biking). Stretchy, soft and reasonably wind proof."
Sorel Joan Of Arctic Boot
"These boots have been worth every single penny! I live in Minnesota and have had them for three years now and they are STILL my go-to. While I have been out with them I have received many many compliments."
Pom-Pom Hat
"The design of the hat was absolutely gorgeous. The rhinestones aren't glued on so it won't fall off easy."
Ocoopa Hand Warmers
"This device is small enough that it can fit in the pockets of my jeans and pull out whenever I want to. With alternative hand warming packs I would hesitate to use them, in case I would only use it for 10-15 minutes and waste the rest of the pack. With this device you can turn it on for as short or as long as you want. The battery lasts quite a while and it gets hot quickly."
Ugg Pompom Fleece Lined Socks
"These socks are so warm and comfy! I've washed them a couple of times now and they're still as soft as they were when I bought them!"
Yaktrax Pro Traction Cleats
"The Yaktrax are rubber and metal contraptions you put over the soles of the shoe and are fastened with velcro. They function the way chains would on tires. I found that my grip was immensely improved. There was no slippage either going up snowy hills or down. I found that one of the hardest things about running in the snow had been the feeling of running in sand where not all your momentum propelled you forwards. Not a problem with these bad boys."
Run for It All Gloves
"Perfect pair of running gloves! I've tried so many different brands and none fit my hand correctly or keep them warm. These fit like a glove!"
Thermajane Ultra Soft Thermal Underwear
"They feel like a second skin without binding anywhere. They'd be perfect under ski clothes! The outside is a smooth, lycra type fabric so it's easy to slide other pants on top."
Ugg Bailey Bow II Genuine Shearling Boot
"I have many Uggs but these are by far my favorite! They fit the best, are the most comfortable and the bows on the back are super cute!"
Prettygarden Faux Shearling Shaggy Oversize Coat
"It's just as soft as it looks, and the inside of it is the same soft fleece-y material as the outside, which is rare! Would definitely buy this again, and have gotten a handful of compliments on it from other stylish ladies out in the wild!"