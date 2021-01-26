Mike Lindell Files $75,000 Libel Lawsuit Over Jane Krakowski Romance Report

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell is suing The Daily Mail after the U.K. tabloid claimed he had an affair with 30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski.
On Monday, January 25, the businessman turned outspoken ally of former president Donald Trump filed a $75,000 lawsuit against The Daily Mail over their report that he and Krakowski engaged in a "torrid love affair" over the course of 9 months, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
At the time of the article's publication, both he and Krakowski denied having a romantic relationship—or even knowing each other, for that matter.
Lindell's legal representatives note their denials in the court documents, claiming there was a "lack of any reliable factual support" for the U.K. tabloid's claims.
Lindell's lawyers also allege that The Daily Mail was aware the claim was "false," or, at least, "harbored serious doubts about the truth of the claims," and chose to publish the report anyways.
As a result of the article, the My Pillow CEO alleges he's endured "tremendous harm to his personal and professional reputation and prospective economic opportunities, as well as causing him significant humiliation and emotional distress."
Lindell's lawyers emphasize that The Daily Mail's claim that he gifted Krakowski with liquor was particularly harmful, as the businessman is a recovering alcoholic who advocates for those "struggling with addiction."
They further claim that the allegations undermined the CEO's "hard-earned credibility, integrity and character in the field of addiction recovery, as well as in religious communities."
As a result, Lindell asks the court to award him damages of at least $75,000 and an injunction preventing The Daily Mail from ever writing defamatory content about him.
Krakowski previously denied any affiliation with the My Pillow CEO, instead claiming that she was in imaginary relationship with three Hollywood stars.
On Jan. 21, her rep released the following statement to E! News: "Jane has never met Mr. Lindell. She is not and has never been in any relationship with him, romantic or otherwise. She is, however, in full fledged fantasy relationships with Brad Pitt, Regé-Jean Page and Kermit the Frog and welcomes any and all coverage on those."