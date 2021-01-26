Yes, You Can Get Guy Fieri's Trash Can Nachos Delivered for the Super Bowl

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With the NFL Super Bowl less than two weeks away, it's time to start brainstorming the dishes your household will be stress eating in the fourth quarter. But don't worry, Goldbelly is here to help take away some Super Bowl-related stress with their mouthwatering selection of game-winning dishes that can be shipped nationwide! So not only can you save a trip to the market, you can impress your family with gourmet snacks and enjoy the game without having to worry about cooking.

And this year, we're riding the bus to Flavortown by indulging in Guy Fieri's iconic Trash Can Nachos! Treat yourself to an insanely delicious tower of crispy tortilla chips, cheddar, black beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, cilantro and pickled onions. And of course, make sure to cover it in Guy's Super Melty Cheese Sauce and Signature BBQ Sauce to top it off!