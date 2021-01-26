Yes, You Can Get Guy Fieri's Trash Can Nachos Delivered for the Super Bowl

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Shut the front door!
With the NFL Super Bowl less than two weeks away, it's time to start brainstorming the dishes your household will be stress eating in the fourth quarter. But don't worry, Goldbelly is here to help take away some Super Bowl-related stress with their mouthwatering selection of game-winning dishes that can be shipped nationwide! So not only can you save a trip to the market, you can impress your family with gourmet snacks and enjoy the game without having to worry about cooking.
And this year, we're riding the bus to Flavortown by indulging in Guy Fieri's iconic Trash Can Nachos! Treat yourself to an insanely delicious tower of crispy tortilla chips, cheddar, black beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, cilantro and pickled onions. And of course, make sure to cover it in Guy's Super Melty Cheese Sauce and Signature BBQ Sauce to top it off!
Are you hungry yet? Because we are!
Not only can you get Guy's Trash Can Nachos on Goldbelly, you can feast on Kansas City BBQ, chocolate covered football brownies, Chicago-style hot dogs and pretzel spreads while you watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off.
For 10 mouthwatering Super Bowl snacks for the big day, keep scrolling!
Guy Fieri's Guy's BBQ Trash Can Nachos
The Mayor of Flavortown is now offering his iconic dishes on Goldbelly! Guy's Trash Can Nachos will instantly upgrade your Super Bowl experience regardless of who wins.
Joe's KC BBQ Ribs, Brisket & Burnt Ends
Whether you're for the Chiefs or Buccaneers, this Kansas City BBQ spread will make you put your differences aside because it's that delicious! Plus, you can spend more time watching the big game and less time on food prep.
Chicago Style Hot Dog Kit
Enjoy Vienna Beef Hot Dogs famous Chicago-style hot dogs! And you won't have to even leave the house, because this kit comes with everything you need like buns, relish, mustard and more.
Pretzel Lovers Combo Pack by Milwaukee Pretzel Company
Sink your teeth into 5 traditional-sized soft Bavarian pretzels, two huge one-pound "Bavarian Beasts," 100 mini pretzel bites, and stone ground beer mustard. Yum!
Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream Bucket - 9 Pieces by Life Raft Treats
Ok this treat is pretty cool! Crafted by Chef Cynthia Wong, a James Beard Awards' Outstanding Pastry Chef, these intricate ice cream creations look like chicken wings, but they're actually made of waffle ice cream, a chocolate-covered cookie "bone" and a coating of white chocolate and crushed corn flakes.
Detroit-Style Pizza - Choose Your Own 3 Pack by Emmy Squared
Customize your own pack of Detroit-Style pizzas for the big game! Whether you like classic cheese or vodka sauce, Emmy Squared offers so many delicious and unique pizza options that the whole family will enjoy.
Football Brownie Gift Box by Brownie Points
Score major points with these adorable football brownies! Each package includes 12 chocolate covered football brownies that you can stress eat during the final quarter.
Pat's Original Philly Cheesesteak - 4 Pack by Pat's King of Steaks
Enjoy Pat's legendary Philly Cheesesteaks from the comfort of your couch! This pack, which serves 4-6 people, includes 4 Philly Cheesesteaks the way you like them.
Burnt Ends - 2 lbs by 4 Rivers Smokehouse
Since we shared a Kansas City BBQ dish, it's only fair that we suggest another delicious BBQ choice by a Florida smokehouse. Enjoy a combo of chopped brisket and pulled pork, oak smoked and slathered in 4R Signature Sauce. Count us in!
Cat's Cookie Combo by Chef Cat Cora
After feasting on savory appetizers and main dishes, enjoy these sweet cookies made by Iron Chef's Cat Cora.
