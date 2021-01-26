Armie Hammer's Ex Paige Lorenze Details Their Polyamorous, BDSM Relationship

Watch : Armie Hammer Breaks Silence on "Bulls--t" DM Scandal

One of Armie Hammer's exes is coming forward and sharing her experience with the actor.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Paige Lorenze recalled how her relationship with the Call Me By Your Name star began over Instagram. Over time, the pair would begin meeting up and later defined their bond as a "polyamorous open relationship," she explained.

According to the 22-year-old model, Armie first connected with her in 2019. "He had followed me on Instagram and I hadn't followed him back because I didn't know who he was actually," she explained to E! News. "Then I saw that he was still married and not separated, so I didn't respond or didn't get back to him or anything. But when I moved to Los Angeles, we got in touch."

In July 2020, Armie and his wife Elizabeth Chambers broke up after 10 years of marriage. At the time, the pair said in a statement that their relationship as co-parents and friends "remain our priority."

When speaking to E! News, Paige said she moved to Los Angeles in September 2020 where she was able to connect with Armie in person. She described the actor as "really charming, really handsome, funny" and a man who "really captivated the room."